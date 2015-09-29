Federal government and its belief that it knows best

Federal government in the past as well as currently has a tendency to believe that it knows best how to do things without always intending to infringe on local politics. The federal government does what most national governments do, it claims to see the bigger picture and assumes that others in local or state government do have the same capacity for understanding the best things to do, and when to them by. The federal government may sometimes argue that changes in culture, society, and technology places it in a better position to make decisions than either state or city government can. Basically it reserves the right to intervene whenever it believes it is the country’s best interests for it to make the decisions and to implement policies in full.

Aside from claiming to know better than the state or city government, the federal government is tending to infringe in local politics as it has gained notions that the country will have better government if it has a bigger and more powerful federal government. The most recent administrations of the federal government have been focused on trying to force their own agendas on to the population and ignoring state and local institutions in the very process of doing so.

Homeland security an extra reason for federal government to infringe on local politics

Ever since the attacks of 9/11 the federal government can claim greater justification in any interference in local politics simply by uttering the phrase homeland security. Previously the federal government only had control over defense, foreign, and national economic policies. Everything else was left for the state and city governments to work out as well as run by themselves. However when homeland security gets mentioned the federal government contends that it has the duty as well the right to tell the people of the country how to behave, and bypass local politicians completely when it suits the Oval office to do just that.

By making decisions and implementing policies without consulting other tiers of government or the public it maximizes its justification for doing so by citing homeland security concerns. Things are not debated as thoroughly as should be at either federal or local level as soon as national security or homeland security are mentioned. Perhaps the media needs to discuss more if decisions are being made without any serious discussion or evaluation of the issues being attempted. Washington D C is pulling the wool over peoples’ eyes.

Federal government does not want political debate

It is not just over homeland security that the federal government is infringing on local politics and eroding the rights of citizens across the country. Things are decided at the federal level and then it is taken as read that it will be enforced across the nation without any debate or questioning at all.

Take for instance the talks over the Trans-Pacific Partnership, even Congress has been kept out of the loop on this one, and the White House will sign up to it, and nobody but the largest companies have had any part of it at all.