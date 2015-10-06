If like many others you have an issue that is close to your heart that you would like to become more involved with finding out what is going on around your local area is a really good starting point. Whether it is politics, medical issues, social problems, animal welfare or environmental concerns that you are particularly concerned about, the chances are that there is already something going on locally. There are usually plenty of opportunities around to volunteer your skills, join committees, raise funds or help in some other way and as local organisations are often always looking for extra support you will probably find there are far less barriers than you think.

If you are interested getting more involved in what happens where you live the following advice could be very helpful to you.

Decide What You Want To Do

Before you start doing anything make sure that you have a clear idea of what you are looking for to make your search easier and to prevent you making decisions you may later regret. Things worth considering are;

* Who you would like to help, or what you want to change.

* How much time you have and what skills you have to offer.

* What kind of role you would like to take

Research What Is Available

Have a look about your local area to see if there are any projects or organisations that appeal and are doing work relating to your interests, make a shortlist of any that you would like to consider supporting. Ways to find local groups include;

* Internet search – Try entering your area of interest followed by your area into a search engine and see

what results you get, alternatively search social media sites or pages dedicated to your area.

* Visit your local community centre – Most community centres will be well equipped with information

about local groups and organisations, alternatively you could go to your local library or town hall and

see what information they have available there.

* Talk to other people – Ask your family, friends and colleagues if they are aware of anything local you

Could get more involved with, sometimes word of mouth can be one of the most effective methods.

* Join your local neighbourhood watch scheme – This is a great way to meet people that live locally to

you and to find out what else is going on.

Take The Next Step

If you have found an organisation or project that you want to become more involved with take the plunge and make contact with them. Get a clear idea of what they do and find out if they would be interested in what you have to offer, don’t get disheartened if some organisations have nothing for you to do as some more popular projects may be oversubscribed or have agreements with local colleges or schools. Good ways of finding out more before committing your time are;

* Making contact through the internet – Some organisations have a dedicated link on their webpage to a

form for people wishing to get more involved.

* Ringing an organisation directly – By ringing the office directly you can have an informal chat about your

aims and decide if that organisation is right for you

* Attending a meeting or event – Many organisations hold open meetings or events that anyone can

attend, this is an ideal way to find out more without having any pressure to do anything.

Continue The Good Work

Once you have found a good organisation to support your project or that you can become more involved with, you will find that you quickly begin to see the results of your efforts as well as reaping some personal rewards as well. Many people that are active within their community find that they are well respected by others and that they meet plenty of other like minded people so their social group increases. Being able to help others and really make a difference to their lives is a really good way to increase confidence and self esteem and can also really benefit your future employment chances as well. Continue with your efforts and discover how rewarding becoming more involved with your local community can really be.