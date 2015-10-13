Journalism is a career path that many young people are interested in. A young person will learn what questions to ask when reporting on a topic. They will also learn how to turn their writing into something interesting that people would want to read. Journalism can also include broadcasting studies. To work in this field a person is going to need a four year degree. There are some top journalism schools in California where a student can get a quality education and learn all they need to know about journalism.

University of Southern California

This school ranked number one for their journalism program as well as communications. The school focuses on the work of journalists in the modern time and has a high tech, state of the art digital media center. Since students are learning modern journalism techniques they have some of the highest salaries in this field when they graduate from this college.

Chapman University

This school offers two different division of journalism. They offer the communication studies where a student will learn about the research and theories in this field. The college of film and media arts will focus on helping aspiring broadcast journalists learn the ins and outs of the business.

University of California- Irvine

This school has a literary journalism program. This is for students that are looking to writer long term research papers and reports. This school has its own literary magazine which allows students the opportunity to have some of their work published.

Pepperdine University

This college offers training in both journalism and communications. The school focuses on teaching students about the foundations of the news and how to gather factual information for their news stores. Students will learn how to distribute their stories though traditional methods such as newspapers and printout. They will also learn how to use the internet for media broadcasting. This college will teach a student both the classic and the modern techniques to getting their stories published.

California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo

This university will focus on the fundamental concepts of journalism. Student will have to use and apply both critical thinking skills as well as problem solving skills as part of this program. They will learn both classic techniques and modern techniques for communications and how to make their news stories available to the masses. This school will also teach students the legal and ethical issues when it comes to the media and reporting news stories. They will also learn social responsibility and diversity . Students will get hands on experience by working in the media center once they enter the journalism program. This school publishes its own newspapers in print and online where students can have their work published. The school also runs a radio station, television stations, and public relations firm where students can get hands on experience.

These are just some of the top schools in California that quality journalism programs. When students graduate from these schools they will leave knowing a great deal of information about the field and with some hands on experience working as a journalist.